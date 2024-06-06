The PGA tour will return to Colorado this summer

After almost two decades the PGA tour will return to Castle Pines Golf Course. In August, Castle Pines will host the BMW championship. It'll mark ten years since the tour has been anywhere in Colorado, "It's a renowned course. It's been on tour before. We're so excited to have it back. I think everyone's just we have a lot of work to do. We're going to get it done. It's going to be a great event," says Duffy Solich, Chairman of the BMW Championship.

It'll be the second leg of the FedEx Cup, which brings the top fifty players to our state, "If you go on and look at the leaderboard for the FedEx Cup right now. You better get a pretty good idea of the top players. We're going to see a lot of the top names that everyone's used to seeing and want to see. But there'll be probably some surprises at the end, too," says Solich.

The GOAT, Jack Nicklaus designed the course, to get the tournament back to Colorado, they modernized the course, and the renovations are nothing short of remarkable, "We don't get a PGA tournament here very often. The 21 years that ran for the you know, the international was the longest stretch. And when you see a PGA event at a course like this, that's hilly, that's got elevation, that's got ponderosa pines, a lot of movement on the course, movement on the greens, I think that's something you don't see every week," says Solich.