New York considers regulating what children see in social media feeds

New York lawmakers say they are finalizing legislation aimed at giving parents more control over what their kids see on social media. The bill would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts curated by a platform’s algorithm, a move to rein in feeds that critics argue keep young users glued to their screens. But opponents warn that it could make things worse for children, by leading internet companies to collect more information about users. With the legislative session ending this week, Albany lawmakers are making a final push to get the legislation passed.

