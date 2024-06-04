Menendez political dynasty faces major trial in New Jersey primary

By Gregory Krieg and Sabrina Souza, CNN

(CNN) — The verdict in Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial is weeks away, but voters on Tuesday will deliver their judgment on the New Jersey Democrat’s political dynasty.

Menendez is not on the primary ballot, though he has filed for reelection as an independent. His son, Rep. Rob Menendez Jr., however, is facing a tough challenge from a fellow Democrat as he seeks a second term representing New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District.

Menendez Jr. ran all but unopposed for the New Jersey seat in 2022 following the retirement of Democrat Albio Sires, an ally of his father’s. Progressives grumbled over the county Democratic machine’s work to clear the field for Menendez Jr., but he cruised to the nomination and a first term in the House.

The indictment of Bob Menendez and Democratic Rep. Andy Kim’s campaign for his Senate seat stoked that progressive frustration again and opened the door for Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla to challenge Menendez Jr. Local politicos now expect a close primary election, with Bhalla, though outspent, well-positioned to capitalize on a growing sense of Menendez fatigue among the electorate.

Menendez Jr. has sought to turn the tables on Bhalla by highlighting unrelated corruption allegations against the mayor. Bhalla, a former civil rights attorney, has never been charged. But he is facing a lawsuit from a former city administration member, was censured by the New Jersey Supreme Court for unethical conduct and temporarily lost his license to practice law in New York.

Bhalla is counting on a boost from his base in Hoboken and allies in neighboring Jersey City, whose mayor, Steven Fulop, is running for governor in 2025 on a similar, anti-party machine message. The Menendez campaign, while hammering the challenger with voluminous mailers and online attack ads, has walked a fine line to rally support for the incumbent. One prominent street sign urges voters to check the box for “Joe Biden” in the presidential primary and for “Rob,” with his last name printed in small text below, in the congressional race.

On Monday, the senior Menendez filed to run in for his Senate seat on an independent ballot line in the fall. While he had announced in March that he would not seek reelection in the Democratic primary, he had left the door open to running as an independent if exonerated at his trial. The senator had until Tuesday to file as an independent, though he can withdraw from the ballot by August 16.

Menendez’s decision met with immediate backlash from Democrats worried that he could play the spoiler in a general election with Kim and the GOP nominee and also further complicate Menendez Jr.’s efforts to keep his father’s drama in the background.

Kim, the heavy front-runner for the Democratic Senate nomination, slammed the senator’s move Monday.

“Americans are fed up with politicians putting their own personal benefit ahead of what’s right for the country,” the South Jersey congressman said in a statement. “Everyone knows Bob Menendez isn’t running for the people of New Jersey, he’s doing it for himself.”

Kim and Bhalla made common cause earlier in the primary when they faced similar obstacles – confronting machine-backed candidates who would benefit from a favorable ballot design. New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy launched her bid for Senate in November and quickly racked up early endorsements from state party leaders. But after Murphy dropped out and a court ordered revisions to the ballot, Kim has mostly kept his distance from other, internally divisive races.

As his son stumped through the final hours of the primary campaign, Bob Menendez’s defense lawyers in a federal courtroom on the other side of the Hudson River cross-examined a former top US Department of Agriculture official who has accused the senator of trying to pressure him to back off scrutiny of an ally’s New Jersey-based food industry monopoly.

Menendez’s team has argued that, rather than pressing the USDA for any inappropriate or corrupt reason, the senator was simply advocating on a constituent’s behalf. In fact, the defense in their opening statements acknowledged that their client’s behavior could be seen as unsavory or corrupt but that Menendez’s advocacy was not illegal.

That line of defense, while perhaps effective in court, paints a damning political picture on the trail. Bhalla, in a video announcing his challenge to Menendez Jr. last year, said, “I believe that America is better than the demagogues who seek to divide us or the politicians who strive only to serve themselves.” The message did not directly mention the congressman’s father, but the implication was clear.

The candidates have been less coy as the race heated up. Menendez Jr. hammered Bhalla over an alleged quid pro quo deal around the opening of a marijuana dispensary in Hoboken, frequently demanding that the mayor “stop hiding, stop lying, and immediately be transparent with the public” about the approval process around the contract.

Bhalla’s campaign has continued to tie the congressman to his father.

“Rob Menendez Jr. has yet to commit to endorse Andy Kim for US Senate or even to commit to endorse the Democratic nominee because his father is mounting an Independent bid for the same seat. With the US Senate in the balance, his father’s bid could put NJ in play,” Bhalla campaign spokesman Rob Horowitz said in a statement.

Bhalla got a late-but-welcome boost last week, with an endorsement from The Jersey Journal editorial board.

“As a freshman in the minority party on the Hill, Menendez has undoubtedly done as well as he could, but voters have an opportunity now to correct the wrong that was done to them two years ago,” the editorial board wrote.

To prevail Tuesday, Bhalla, who endorsed Menendez Jr.’s bid in 2022, must also see off another opponent. Businessman Kyle Jasey is on the Democratic ballot too and could draw anti-Menendez support from voters either unfamiliar or distrustful of the Hoboken mayor.

