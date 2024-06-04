Former 1st-round draft pick, NL All-Star David Dahl makes big first impression with Phillies
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Dahl was a first-round draft pick and a 2019 NL All-Star for the Colorado Rockies. He never lived up to his promise and bounced around with several more teams before he signed with the Phillies before this season. Dahl impressed Monday in his first game with a single in his first at bat. He then hit his first big league homer since April 3, 2023. Dahl started in left field for the second straight game Tuesday in place of Brandon Marsh and hit a stand-up double in his first plate apperance.