AT&T outage: Service down for some customers across the US

(CNN) — A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving some customers in the dark on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to CNN, the company said a problem is preventing many AT&T customers from completing calls between carriers. That also means customers from a rival service can not place calls to an AT&T customer.

Calls between AT&T customers are still going through, the company said, although some subscribers complained on social media that their service was disrupted completely. Internet access is not impacted.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” a company spokesperson said.

Although AT&T did not share the number of impacted customers, website Down Detector shows a spike in reports of issues using the service starting around 1 pm ET. Those numbers climbed in the hours that followed. By 6 pm ET, however, the number of reported incidents started to decline, according to Down Detector.

The site lists New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis as among the cities with the most reports of issues.

Because of the interoperability problem, thousands of Verizon customers also reported a service outage on Down Detector Tuesday.

AT&T told CNN that 911 calls are going through, despite a few locations, including Camden County, Georgia, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, issuing alerts on social media that the outage was disrupting calls to 911. AT&T told CNN the alerts were received accidentally after a template for such a notification was triggered and sent. AT&T said it is investigating why that happened.

The outage comes less than four months after a massive disruption that knocked out service for AT&T’s network for nearly 12 hours. In February, tens of thousands of AT&T customers in America were unable to make phone calls, send texts, reach emergency services or access the internet because of an AT&T network outage.

In March, the telecommunications company said it had been hacked in a separate incident, and the stolen data contained information such as account holders’ Social Security numbers.

