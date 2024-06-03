Warm Temperatures All Week

Nice weather expected through much of this week with very warm temperatures expected. We will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees for Pueblo. High temperatures this week will be a good 12 to 14 degrees above normal across the area.

This is a trend we will see through much of the week with temperatures getting a little warmer as we progress through the week. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 degrees for Colorado and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies over Pueblo with very warm highs in the low to mid 90s.



By the time we get to Friday, we see a chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorms across the area.

We are keeping an eye on this weekend as we will have the possibility for a few showers and maybe some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Mid 80s expected for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo. Cooler temperatures expected on Sunday.