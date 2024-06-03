Turkey’s defense minister says planned elections by Syrian Kurdish groups are ‘unacceptable’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says plans by U.S.-backed Kurdish groups to hold local elections in northern Syria are “unacceptable” and a threat to Turkey’s national security. In a written reply to question from The Associated Press, Yasar Guler reiterated Turkey’s commitment to establishing a secure corridor along its borders with Syria and Iraq to counter threats from Kurdish militants. A Kurdish-led autonomous administration that controls northern and eastern parts of Syria has announced plans to hold municipal elections June 11. Turkey considers the move as a step by Syrian Kurdish groups toward the creation of a separate Kurdish entity across its borders.

