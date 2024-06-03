Kylian Mbappé joins Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain

By George Ramsay and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Real Madrid announced the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappé on a five-year deal on Monday, ending one of the longest-running transfer sagas in soccer.

Mbappé’s move from Paris Saint-Germain comes two days after Real won a record-extending 15th European Cup with victory over Borussia Dortmund, adding further star quality to the team’s attack.

The 25-year-old, who became PSG’s record scorer during the seven years he spent at the French club, will link up with the likes of Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham – two of the world’s best players – in the Spanish capital to form a potential soccer dynasty.

Mbappé wrote on social media shortly after the announcement was made that the move was “a dream come true.”

“So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @Real Madrid,” he said alongside a photo of himself when he was younger in a Madrid jacket.

“Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!”

Mbappé has long been connected with a move to Madrid, even before he signed a two-year contract extension – with a player option for a third year – with PSG in 2022.

He played more than 300 games for the club, scoring his 250th goal in March and winning the Ligue 1 title a month later.

Despite his considerable success in domestic competitions – Mbappé has won six league titles with PSG and one with his previous club, AS Monaco – the forward is yet to add a Champions League title to his list of career achievements, which also includes winning the World Cup with France in 2018.

But that could change at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos boasting unprecedented success in the competition, having won six European crowns over the past 10 years.

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco for a reported fee of $214 million in 2017, making him the second most expensive player in the world behind Neymar Jr.

Real submitted a $188 million bid for Mbappé in August 2021 – a deal which was close to being agreed – and the Frenchman admitted at the time that he wanted to leave PSG.

He eventually made a U-turn by signing a three-year contract extension to stay in Paris, though it only seemed a matter of time before he joined Real – a club he had dreamed of playing for as a child.

