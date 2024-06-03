Skip to Content
Bear caught on eastern edge of Colorado Springs

today at 3:22 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A bear was spotted on the wrong side of Colorado Springs this past weekend.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the bear was caught Saturday on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs, far from bear habitat.

Wildlife officers were able to track the bear down and sedate it. It was then relocated to prime bear habitat in the mountains, CPW said.

For more information on living with bears, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears

