Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The warden at a troubled Wisconsin prison where multiple inmates have died over the last year has quit. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp announced his resignation on Tuesday. Four inmates have died at Waupun since June 2023. The state Department of Corrections imposed lockdown conditions at Waupun as well as prisons in Green Bay and Stanley last year due to a lack of guards, prompting a lawsuit by Waupun inmates alleging they’re being subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. Gov. Tony Evers’ office in March said federal authorities are investigating a possible smuggling ring at Waupun.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.