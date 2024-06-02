When it comes to climate change and democracy, Liev Schreiber is taking it personally

By Penelope Patsuris, CNN

(CNN) — Unlike Logan Roy’s offspring in “Succession,” Liev Schreiber can appropriately be described as a serious person.

He’s a producer, writer, director, a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and Yale School of Drama trained classical actor who can embody a tough fixer in “Ray Donovan” as smoothly as he lays down the voice of God in “Hard Knocks.” Schreiber is also, surprisingly perhaps, an optimist.

He brings both his seriousness and sense of optimism to explore the science behind major natural events like tornados and hurricanes as host of the new CNN Original Series, “Violent Earth.”

“I’ve always enjoyed living by the ocean. I think once swimming in the ocean became a regular event for me, that’s really where my own personal relationship to climate change began to develop,” Schreiber told CNN in a recent interview. “I also have three young children and I realized that it was part of my responsibility as their parent to let them know that there were things that they could do to improve their world.”

Schreiber described “Violent Earth” as a “cautionary tale” about the increased frequency of violent storms, but he sees reason for hope in our growing understanding of them.

“We are actually making a difference. Things are going a lot better in terms of our awareness and the steps we’re taking, but there’s still a long way to go,” Schreiber said. “I think it’s important that we try to remain optimistic about these things and believe that we can affect change.”

It’s a theme reflected in many of Schreiber’s projects, like his recent portrayal of Otto Frank in the WWII limited series about Ann Frank’s family and those who tried to save them, “A Small Light.”

“For me, ‘A Small Light’ was a particularly significant project because I feel like we’re at this point in our geopolitical world that we live in that we need to look for connectivity. For me personally, it has a lot to do with the war in Ukraine. And while these things may feel farther away from us than they really are, it’s important that we remember how closely connected we are to that fight for democracy in Ukraine and those Ukrainian people, who are dying for a value system and an idea of democracy that I think is very much an American one,” Schreiber said. “Right now, as we see an increasingly polarized domestic world, and global one, reaching out across the aisle, reaching out across the ocean, feels more important than ever.”

While notably less geopolitical, Schreiber has grown a passionate fanbase narrating HBO’s “Hard Knocks” for 17 seasons. He’ll bring viewers back to the NFL training camp fields with the Chicago Bears when the series returns in August.

“One of the great things about ‘Hard Knocks’ is that it is kind of a deep plunge into the lives of these players and these coaches. I think what a lot of them are concerned about, and rightly so, is that it’s going to distract them at this critical point in their training process. But I think it’s just so important for the fans to get a sense of what’s on the line and what’s at stake for these guys,” Schreiber said. “Most of them are at this incredible inflection point in their careers and lives. I think people really love to have the inside dope on that.”

He appreciates the dedication of all the players that have been featured on the show, but he’s seriously loyal – and optimistic – about his home team.

“I’m a New Yorker, so I’m very excited about this upcoming season for the New York Jets.”

