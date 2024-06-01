The world’s most walkable cities revealed (and they aren’t in the US)

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — Strap up, people, we’re going boots-on-the-ground for this week’s CNN Travel newsletter. Let’s leave the jet engines behind, quit viewing the world through screens and breathe in sweet lungfuls of adventure.

Pedestrian-friendly destinations

Few things in life are as delightful as ambling around a new neighborhood in a new city, chancing upon cute stores, bars, eateries and public spaces. But decades of car-centric policies means lots of cities around the world lack an abundance of pedestrian-friendly streets, a new study called “The ABC of Mobility” has found.

The bigger and richer the city, the less likely it is to be easily walkable. But there are plenty of exceptions, as the stats from the study broken down by The Economist newspaper show.

The Mozambique seaport of Quelimane, population 350,000, comes out as the most foot-friendly of the 794 cities surveyed in the study, but there are some less off-the-radar destinations in Europe (whose metropolises rank considerably higher than those of the United States).

In the Netherlands, the tree-lined canals of Utrecht (No. 3) and the monumental splendor of The Hague (No. 27) are quieter alternatives to tourist favorite Amsterdam (No. 66).

In northern Spain, the port city of Bilbao (No. 8) is famous for its Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Museum, and León (No. 9) boasts Roman ruins and Gothic cathedrals.

Finally, in the Alpine region of Tyrol, where Italy meets Austria, Bolzano (No. 14) offers an opportunity to come face-to-face with Ötzi the Iceman in the archaeological museum, while Innsbruck (No. 25) has world-class skiing and mountaineering.

Walk on the wild side

Now we move on to when things get a little too hands-on and earthy when exploring this great world of ours.

A US veteran was only hoping to photograph some owls when he made his way into the wilds of Wyoming, but an angry momma grizzly bear had other thoughts on the matter. Here’s how he survived “the most violent thing [he’s] ever experienced.”

On Spain’s Costa Brava, feral tourists are more the concern for locals. A resort town near Barcelona has announced fines for people carrying sex dolls or wearing genitalia-themed costumes: a big problem with the bachelor and bachelorette parties who flock to the region. Going shirtless in urban areas is also a no-no under Platja d’Aro’s new measures.

Well-behaved nudists, however, are more than welcome at Platja des Cavallet on the Spanish island of Ibiza, which features in our updated roundup of the world’s best clothing-optional beaches.

Whatever way you’re planning to get beach-ready this summer, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this guide on how to get rid of razor bumps.

In search of a quiet life

When it comes to avoiding traffic, noise and pollution, you really can’t do much better than moving to Antarctica. There are, however, some downsides. No running water, for example. Having to watch DVDs in the bunkhouse, like it’s 2005 all over again. And, surprisingly, a lot less privacy than you’d expect.

Back in warmer climes, a Kansas-based couple moved to Portugal for the better cost of living and the “family and leisure” ethic. Two years on, the wife’s so happy there she tells CNN, “I will return to the US in an urn.”

And over in France, the slower-paced life in Aude, near the French Pyrenees, was what drew a Los Angeles artist to relocate to the medieval village of Saissac. That and the affordability. Here’s how she found her cozy hideaway.

Level up

We end our focus on leisurely living to bring you some very important aviation news: The double-level airplane seat is back, guys, and this time there’s a first-class version. CNN Travel went to Germany to try it out.

