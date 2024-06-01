Teller County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 13th annual open house Saturday

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office is holding it's annual open house Saturday.

The event will feature food, drinks, games and other activities. The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter will also be in attendance, according to a post on the Teller County Sheriff's Office X (Twitter) page.

The open house will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 11400 West US HWY 24. If you have any questions about the event, you can call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone number at 719-687-9652.