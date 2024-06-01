CASA aims to raise $30k to help kids in court at fundraising event in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Saturday night, a Mardi Gras-themed event in Downtown Colorado Springs put on by CASA sought to raise tens of thousands of dollars to help kids who find themselves in the court system because of abuse or legal issues with their parents. CASA stands for "Court Appointed Special Advocates," and the group trains legal advocates for kids in Colorado Springs.

Though the theme of the event is about three months too late, the timing for fundraising is timely, according to event organizers at CASA.

"It costs about 1200 dollars a year to provide an advocate for one child," Kari Kahn with CASA said. "Last year, we helped 650 children. Now we know there are about 800 children right here in the Pikes Peak Region."

CASA relies heavily on generous donations from the community.

"Luckily, we live in a really generous community -- the people love to support us," Kahn said.

Right now, VOCA funding, or Victims of Crime Act funding is on the chopping block federally, meaning it could get reduced by half in January.

"If VOCA funding does get cut for us in January we will have to make up for it somewhere else," Kahn said.

Kari says the way they will make up for these losses is through fundraisers like Saturdays, community partnerships and people stepping up.