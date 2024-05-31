US leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu to deliver an address to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. leaders have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an address to Congress. The visit would provide a show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel’s military assault on Gaza. The invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and the other leaders has been in the works for some time. No date was set for the speech. The Israel-Hamas war, now in its seventh month after the Oct. 7 attack, has caused widespread concerns over Israel’s conduct of the war.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.