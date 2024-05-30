Severe Thunderstorms Through Saturday

Stormtracker 13 Weather Alert Day for today with thunderstorms again possible…some of which may become severe. El Paso and Pueblo counties have a chance for isolated thunderstorms and some of those could become severe with high winds and hail possible. The eastern plains have a better chance for widespread thunderstorms and those are more likely to become severe.

Conditions will improve once we get into the late evening hours and by midnight, skies will clear.

We’ll have yet another round of thunderstorms Friday afternoon with the same unstable conditions in place today. Tomorrow El Paso and Pueblo counties could see isolated thunderstorms and the eastern plains will see widespread thunderstorms which could become severe.

We are now adding Saturday as a Weather Alert day because there will still be a chance for thunderstorms in the area.

Sunday looks much better with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures with highs in the mid 80s