How a trial works: Trump’s first criminal trial heads to sentencing

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on May 30 was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his first criminal trial.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11. It was the first of four ongoing criminal cases that could head to trial for the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

CNN compiled the steps of a criminal trial:

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the order of the closing arguments in this trial.

