Car on tracks hit by train in Bent County

today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:29 PM

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle on the railroad tracks on Highway 50.

When deputies arrived at the scene at Highway 50 and mile marker 393, they assisted the driver with getting out of the vehicle and notified BNSF that a car was on the tracks. Despite the notification, an eastbound train was too close to stop and collided with the car.

The BCSO said there were no longer occupants in the car when the train hit it but the car immediately caught fire and was pushed partially off the tracks before the train came to a stop. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the original accident that resulted in the car being stuck on the tracks.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

