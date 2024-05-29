World’s best airline for 2024 named by AirlineRatings.com

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — When planning a trip, you can’t guarantee your flight won’t be delayed, your bag won’t go missing, or you won’t have a nightmare neighbor. But you can lighten your unease when things go wrong by choosing an airline brand you trust.

Journeys on Qatar Airways don’t always go as hoped – 12 people were injured after a flight from Doha to Dublin was hit with turbulence on Sunday – but the Qatari flag carrier consistently places highly on global airline rankings.

Now, after surrendering its crown in 2023 to Air New Zealand, it has once again been named the world’s best airline by Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

Its annual Airline Excellence Awards assesses carriers using 12 criteria that include safety and product rating, fleet age, profitability, serious incidents, innovation, forward fleet orders and passenger reviews from multiple sources. The judging panel of five editors, led by AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, has more than 100 years of industry experience between them.

“Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top 10,” said Thomas. “The passenger reviews however scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback.”

Excellence in aviation

Singapore Airlines won Best First Class, Qatar Airways picked up Best Business Class, Emirates scooped Best Premium Economy and Air New Zealand was awarded Best Economy Class.

Qatar Airways won Best Catering, Virgin Australia had the best Cabin Crew, while Qantas triumphed with its Lounges.

For long-haul travel, AirlineRatings.com has excellence awards according to region.

For the Middle East, Qatar Airways was the top pick. Korean Air triumphed in North Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways was the leader in Southeast Asia and Air New Zealand ruled in Australia-Pacific. Air France was the top choice for Europe, and Turkish Airlines led the way in southern Europe. Air Canada won the award for North America, and Latam was the winner in South America.

AirlineRatings.com’s top 25 premium airlines for 2024:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Korean Air

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

4. Air New Zealand

5. Emirates

6. Air France/KLM

7. All Nippon Airways

8. Etihad Airways

9. Qantas

10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic

11. Vietnam Airlines

12. Singapore Airlines

13. EVA Air

14. TAP Portugal

15. JAL

16. Finnair

17. Hawaiian

18. Alaska Airlines

19. Lufthansa / Swiss

20. Turkish Airlines

21. IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia)

22. Air Canada

23. Delta Air Lines

24. United Airlines

25. American Airlines

AirlineRatings.com’s top 25 low-cost airlines for 2024:

In alphabetical order:

• AirAsia Group

• Air Baltic

• Air Canada Rouge

• Cebu Pacific

• EasyJet

• Eurowings

• FlyDubai

• FlyNAS

• GOL

• JetBlue

• Jet2

• Jetstar Group

• Jeju Air

• Norwegian

• Peach

• Ryanair

• Scoot

• SpiceJet

• Sun Country Airlines

• Southwest Airlines

• Transavia

• Vietjet

• Volotea

• Vueling

• WizzAir

