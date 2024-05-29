Skip to Content
Police are investigating a car that ran into a Colorado Springs business this morning

Published 6:42 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vape shop off North Circle and Palmer Park is cleaning up damage after a car drove through it this morning.

According to the owner, it happened just before 5:00 A.M. Four people got out of the car and stole an unknown number of items. So far, there is no information regarding any injuries or arrests. 

This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

