Police are investigating a car that ran into a Colorado Springs business this morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vape shop off North Circle and Palmer Park is cleaning up damage after a car drove through it this morning.

According to the owner, it happened just before 5:00 A.M. Four people got out of the car and stole an unknown number of items. So far, there is no information regarding any injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.