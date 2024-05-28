Video shows gunman firing large rifle in neighborhood in city’s 2nd shootout in less than 2 weeks

By Jessica Holly, Samantha Sosa, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WSVN) — A shocking shootout in the streets of Miami Gardens left a barrage of bullet holes in a home and neighbors in fear for their safety.

Doorbell camera video posted to social media shows a gunman creeping up onto a driveway along Northwest 201st Street, near 33rd Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The gunman discharged several rounds with a large rifle.

The video goes on to show the shooter as he ran across the driveway, apparently getting closer to his target, then dodging as someone else returned fire.

After about a minute of nonstop shooting, the gunman is seen running to a parked car and reversing away as more gunshots are heard in the background.

Other cameras captured Miami Gardens Police officers rushing to the area soon after. They closed off the street to investigate but did not find anyone injured.

7News cameras later captured bullet holes all over a home — on its front gate, on one of the cars in the driveway and even on the front door.

No one came to the door when a 7News crew knocked.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that a shootout has caused chaos in Miami Gardens.

Just about a mile west, surveillance video captured an eruption of gunfire between several people on Northwest 196th Street, May 15.

A group is seen crouching, as they wait for a car to drive by before they light it up.

Neighbors said they heard the whole thing.

“I run to the hallway and told my wife, ‘hit the floor,’ because they are outside shooting at each other,” said area resident Louis Rivera.

Later, the shot-up car is seen careening into a front yard fence. The people inside crawled out and ran off moments later.

Following the earlier shooting Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt tried to ease residents’ concerns.

“I would like the public to know that they should not be in fear because, as you can tell, it was a targeted shooting,” she said. “This is a alarming to us and we want to make sure that we let them know that we are concerned about their safety and we want to ensure that they remain safe.”

Federal investigators are helping police in the May 15 case.

The police chief told 7News that in that first shooting, officers were able to speak with the people who were the targets, but they would not cooperate with police.

As of Monday afternoon, Miami Gardens Police has still not immediately responded to 7News’ request for more information about Saturday’s shootout.

