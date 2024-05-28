Massachusetts stabbing suspect to face criminal charges in connection with Connecticut killing, police say

By Dakin Andone, Chris Boyette and Carroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — Jared Ravizza, the suspect linked to stabbings this weekend at a Massachusetts movie theater and a McDonald’s, also will face criminal charges in Connecticut in connection to a killing in the town of Deep River, authorities said Tuesday.

Ravizza was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on four charges stemming from the McDonald’s attack Saturday evening, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and indecent exposure.

The prosecution filed a motion for Ravizza, 26, to be held without bail, alleging the defendant was tied to another stabbing Saturday of four girls at a Braintree movie theater, as well as facing pending charges in Connecticut related to a homicide.

By Tuesday afternoon, Ravizza had appeared in court a second time, where a doctor who evaluated the defendant’s mental health said Ravizza did not “demonstrate the rational capacity” to work with a defense attorney. The court subsequently ordered Ravizza sent to Bridgewater State Hospital and ordered a further evaluation.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Ravizza for comment.

The victims at McDonald’s and the movie theater all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities previously said.

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday morning said Ravizza will face criminal charges stemming from a homicide in Deep River, which was also discovered Saturday.

State troopers, responding around 3:30 p.m. to a reported disturbance, discovered a man identified as Bruce Feldman, 70, outside a home on Maritone Lane in Deep River, Connecticut State Police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the initial investigation, Troopers developed information indicating that a second individual, who was no longer at the scene, had been present” at the address “earlier in the day,” the release said. “The second individual was identified as Jared Ravizza.”

The investigation in Deep River remains ongoing, it added.

‘Unprovoked’ theater stabbing preceded McDonald’s attack

The two other attacks unfolded later that evening, beginning around 6 p.m. Saturday at an AMC movie theater in Braintree, some 10 miles south of Boston.

“Without saying anything and without any warning, (the assailant) suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females. The attack appeared to be unprovoked,” Braintree police said in a news release, noting the girls were taken to Boston hospitals.

The suspect then fled in what appeared to be a black SUV, police said, and video footage allowed authorities to capture its license plate.

Soon after, “a vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in (a) similar assault in Plymouth,” Braintree police said.

In that incident, reported about an hour after the movie theater attack, a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were stabbed at a McDonald’s. Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall identified both victims as employees at Tuesday’s arraignment, telling the court Ravizza allegedly entered the restaurant’s drive through in a black Porsche, stepped out of the vehicle and publicly urinated.

Ravizza was “argumentative” with a male employee, then allegedly stabbed the employee in the forearm with “what appeared to be a long kitchen knife.” Ravizza parked the car, Cutshall said, before going inside and allegedly stabbing the female employee in her arm.

Both victims are in stable condition, Cutshall added.

Minutes later, Massachusetts state troopers identified the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver failed to stop, state police said previously. A chase ensued, and the vehicle eventually crashed in Sandwich, south of Plymouth.

Suspect is a self-described philanthropist and business owner

Meanwhile, more details about Ravizza’s background are emerging, including the fact the defendant was arrested last month in Martha’s Vineyard, accused of assault and battery of a family member and vandalism, according to court records at Edgartown District Court. Records show the case has not been adjudicated.

Ravizza’s father told officers Jared “had just had a mental break and attacked him” inside his home, The Boston Globe reported, citing a police report on file with the court.

The report also said Ravizza allegedly wrecked the father’s home office, according to The Boston Globe. Ravizza was sent to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for a mental health evaluation, but “did not meet their standards to be held,” the Boston Globe reported, citing the report.

Ravizza is a self-described philanthropist, professional skier, business owner and artist, according to Ravizza’s social media pages and newspaper reports.

According to Ravizza’s business website, Ravizza owns a digital marketing and social media management agency called “Ravizza Jones,” which is registered in Massachusetts. On its website, the business is described as a “leading global digital marketing & social media management agency representing leading companies, brands and individuals in digital media and online marketing.”

Media outlets such as the Martha’s Vineyard Times and SNOW Magazine have previously interviewed Ravizza, who recalled past philanthropy, activism and career as a professional skier.

In a 2021 article, the Martha Vineyard’s Times described Ravizza as a professional skier who created a global initiative as “a resource for people with autism, disabilities, and illnesses” and said Ravizza “works with adults and athletes, providing mentorship and exercise, among other things.”

“We spend a lot of time on the Vineyard, in Massachusetts, and I just want people to know the accessibility to me,” Ravizza told The Martha Vineyard’s Times in 2021.

“I also hope this story will inspire someone to start an initiative of their own … maybe you’re someone on the Vineyard and you want to start helping people,” Ravizza said.

The suspect’s Instagram account also includes several photos of Ravizza driving around in expensive cars, including the same kind of Porsche Ravizza allegedly drove from the AMC theater to the McDonald’s.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Nic F. Anderson and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

