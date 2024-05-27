Lizzo reveals how she really feels about that ‘South Park’ obesity episode

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Lizzo appeared to be left stunned after “South Park” referenced the singer in an episode satirizing the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

The “About Damn Time” singer posted a live reaction video on Instagram and TikTok of her watching a scene from “South Park: The End of Obesity.”

In the scene, Sharon and Sheila are discussing the “amazing” new drugs that Sharon has been taking to manage her weight. But since her insurance only covers weight loss drugs for those with diabetes, Sharon reveals “there’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro.”

Lizzo covered her mouth in shock as she watched Sharon say that she controls all her “cravings to be thinner” with a new drug named after the singer.

The scene then transitions into a fake commercial advertising “Lizzo,” a drug that “makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

“In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed,” the fake commercial’s narrator said.

“Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum… Ask about the power of not giving a f**k, with Lizzo,” the commercial added, along with a series of side effects.

In her reaction video, Lizzo said, “that’s crazy, I just feel like damn, I’m really that b***h.”

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k, to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,” she added, referring to “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who met at the University of Colorado Boulder and set the show in the state.

Lizzo has long advocated for body positivity and spoken out about the body shaming she faces on social media.

But three of her former dancers claimed in a lawsuit filed in August that they were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment while they were members of the Grammy-winner’s dance team, with one plaintiff alleging that she had been questioned about her weight gain.

In a statement at the time, Lizzo denied the allegations and said, in part, “I am not the villain that people in the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” Lizzo wrote.

