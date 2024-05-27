Iran further increases its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, watchdog says

VIENNA (AP) — A report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says that Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. The confidential report was seen by The Associated Press on Monday. It says Iran now has 142.1 kilograms, or about 313.2 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60% — an increase since the IAEA’s previous report in February and just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. The report also says that Tehran has not reconsidered reversing its September 2023 decision to bar IAEA’s nuclear inspectors from monitoring its nuclear program and adds that it is essential for Iran “to do so.”

