3 children hospitalized in Puerto Rico after lightning strikes beach

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico say lightning struck a beach in the northern coastal town of Isabela during inclement weather, injuring three children, one seriously. A police statement says the children, whose ages range from 7 to 12, were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Aguadilla after Monday’s incident. Police say the oldest youngster is listed in serious condition. No other details have been released.

