Nicki Minaj apologizes to fans for postponing concert after arrest in the Netherlands

By Dan Heching and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Rapper Nicki Minaj apologized to fans outside her hotel in Manchester early Sunday morning for postponing a UK show after she was stopped by Dutch authorities on allegations she was carrying drugs.

“I love you and I’m so sorry this happened tonight,” Minaj said in a video posted on social media.

Minaj had earlier revealed the name of her Manchester hotel in a post on X, and invited fans to see her. “I’m going on the balcony so if you’re outside I’ll be able to see you & I may come downstairs. I’ll be out there for about an hour. Rlly (really) wanted to at least get to see you,” she said.

Though Minaj was released from police custody on Saturday evening, the concert, set to be held in Manchester on the same night, was unable to go ahead.

In a statement published by both Live Nation and the concert’s venue Co-op Live, organizers said they were “deeply disappointed” by the inconvenience caused.

“Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible,” the statement, published on Saturday evening, said.

In a video captured on the hip-hop artist’s Instagram Live – which was later disseminated online by various social media accounts – Minaj is heard speaking with police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport while holding her camera phone.

In the clip, Minaj mentions “pre-rolls they found,” and is then seen being ushered out of her vehicle and urged to get in a police van. When she asks why she is being told to board the van, an official informs her she is “under arrest,” later adding, for “carrying drugs.” Minaj replies, “I’m not carrying drugs.”

Minaj repeatedly asks for the address of the police station and to have a lawyer present throughout the clip, while the police ask her to stop filming.

When CNN reached out to Amsterdam authorities with Minaj’s given name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, the Netherlands military police, known as the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, said they arrested a 41-year-old American woman with “soft drugs” at Schiphol Airport.

Later on Saturday, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee said the woman detained in their custody “on suspicion of exporting soft drugs has been released.”

“Following consultation with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect received a monetary fine and is now permitted to continue her journey,” the statement continued.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Minaj for comment.

Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her latest album, released late last year. Minaj performed in Amsterdam on Thursday night, and is set to perform in Birmingham, UK, Sunday night.

Another Nicki Minaj concert is scheduled at the Co-op Live, Manchester, for Thursday, May 30.

CNN’s Caitlin Danaher contributed to this report.

