Colorado Springs fountains, pools, and spray grounds open Memorial Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several options for swimming and splashing open up Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado Springs.

Spray Grounds and Fountains | City of Colorado Springs

According to the city, the Watering Hole at Venezia Park, located in northeast Colorado Springs at John Venezia Community Park, has more than a dozen water features that are directly adjacent to an award-winning universally accessible playground, plus sports fields, courts, and trails. The watering hole opens May 25 and its daily operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Splash Pad at Panorama Park is located in southeast Colorado Springs at the newly renovated Panorama Park. The park now features a universally accessible playground, event lawn, bike park, youth area with skate features, climbing boulder, and fitness station. The splash pad opens May 25 and its daily operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground, located in southeast Colorado Springs at the Deerfield Hills Community Center, includes more than 50 individual spray nozzles and 16 water spray features. The spray ground opens on June 1. Its operating hours are 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every other day.

There is no cost to use the spray grounds.

There are two fountains in the Downtown area that are also functional works of art.

The Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park and Uncle Wilber Fountain in Acacia Park both open on May 25. The Julie Penrose Fountain operates from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Uncle Wilber Fountain from noon-6 p.m. daily. There is no cost to use the fountains.

There are two outdoor pools open daily for use, weather permitting.

Both the Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools, located in central and western Colorado Springs, respectively, open for daily use starting May 25. The outdoor pools are operated through a partnership between the City of Colorado Springs and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. They are open to members of the public who purchase a day pass and also to YMCA members. Visit ppymca.org/poolpass for pool hours and costs.

According to the city, Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center YMCA are closed until further notice due to concerns about the structural integrity of the facilities.

If outside temperatures are not expected to reach above 65 degrees, all pools and fountains may close for the day. They will also close during lightning events.

Prospect Lake and Quail Lake are open for recreation year-round.

Prospect Lake in Memorial Park allows for fishing, paddle boarding, swimming, and motorized use. There are no lifeguards on duty, and swimming is at your own risk during designated swimming days in the roped-off area in front of the Beach House. These days are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Quail Lake in southwest Colorado Springs offers fishing, non-motorized boating, and paddle boarding. Swimming is not allowed in Quail Lake.