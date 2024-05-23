Man who allegedly shot his step-mom under house arrest

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — “I feel like the criminals in this state of New Mexico are protected and have more rights than the victims,” Angel Chester said.

Cristian Bencomo is charged with shooting her sister, Victoria Bencomo, at a high school graduation on May 8.

Now, Chester is also trying to understand the judge’s order to put Cristian on house arrest.

“He gets to, you know, go home and sleep in a warm bed?” Chester said. “My sister is sleeping in a hospital bed every night with tubes in her neck.”

The 21-year-old has no criminal history. The judge believes this doesn’t make him a danger to the public. Legal expert John Day says a case like this still leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

“It’s just the most unexpected place to have a shooting is at a graduation, which is supposed to be a nice celebratory event for families,” Day said.

One of the more serious charges against Cristian Bencomo is aggravated battery against a household member, which is a third-degree felony. Day says a charge like this could lead to a long time behind bars.

“These are extremely serious charges that could result in years in a state prison,” Day said.

As the trial progresses, family members like Chester say they are doing everything they can to keep the family together.

“I don’t feel like my sister is safe. I don’t feel like even I am safe,” Chester said.

