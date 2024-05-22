Manitou Springs Police Department celebrates newly remodeled police station

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13)-- The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is unveiling a newly remodeled police station to the community today (Wednesday, May 22nd).

The unveiling will be held during an open house from 4-6 p.m. at 606 Manitou Avenue.

According to the MSPD, the remodel was completed within five months – the project started in January. Not only was it completed $7,000 under budget, but the station is two weeks ahead of schedule from its initial completion date.

The renovation included an updated public lobby and front counter, increased ADA accessibility, a better layout for increased office space, updated holding cells, and increased access security.

The remodel was $867,555.16 which includes grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), which took care of $374,831 of the cost. The remaining funding was appropriated by the City Council in the 2024 budget.