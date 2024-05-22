FCC to consider rules for AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but can’t touch streaming

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top telecommunications regulator is introducing a proposal to require political advertisers to disclose when they use content generated by artificial intelligence in broadcast TV and radio ads. The proposal announced Wednesday by Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel would add a layer of transparency that many lawmakers and AI experts have requested, as rapidly advancing AI technology threatens to mislead voters. The commission hopes to have the rules in place before the November election. Yet the nation’s top telecommunications regulator would have authority only over TV, radio and some cable providers. The new rules would not cover the tremendous growth in advertising on digital or streaming platforms.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.