Peloton ‘paused the use of’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music on its platform

New York (CNN) — Peloton said it has paused the use of music recorded by Sean “Diddy” Combs on its workout class platform in response to a member of a private Facebook group for Peloton users.

In the comment posted on Monday, the company said it also removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, a line of classes and workouts using music from a record label founded by Combs, on its platform.

It did not indicate that it was removing music from past classes.

“This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes,” Peloton said in the post.

On Friday, CNN published hotel surveillance video from 2016 in which Combs appeared to grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend — Cassie Ventura.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Combs said in a video statement posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Combs had previously issued a blanket denial of the allegations contained in a lawsuit filed by Ventura last November, in which she accused him of rape and years of abuse.

Since then, Combs has faced four other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. One of those cases has already been settled, but the other cases remain active.

In 2022, Peloton said it “indefinitely paused” playing Kanye West’s music from its streaming workout classes after he made antisemitic comments.

Pelo Buddy, a fan website that doesn’t have official ties with Peloton, reported in 2022 that the company told concerned members that its instructors were no longer using West’s music in “newly produced classes” and it wasn’t recommending previously produced workout classes on its hardware or app that uses his music.

