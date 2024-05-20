Skip to Content
Teller County domestic violence suspect seriously injured in crash after pursuit

today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:25 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Over the weekend, the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) received a report of a woman injured in a domestic violence incident in the county.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, deputies responded to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and discovered the woman was seriously injured, the TCSO said. They also learned the suspect was a felon who may have been in possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff's office, a search warrant was obtained for the address of 52-year-old Mark Tuckel on the following charges -

  • Felony menacing
  • Felony assault
  • Domestic Violence
  • Harassment
  • Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The TCSO said an alert was issued to be on the lookout for Tuckel and his vehicle and he was spotted in neighboring Park County. Park County deputies began to pursue Tuckel but stopped the chase when it became too dangerous.

According to the TCSO, around 10 minutes after the Park County deputies gave up their chase, Tuckel crashed and was seriously injured in Summit County. He was airlifted to a hospital in Denver. His condition is unknown.

