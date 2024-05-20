State launches teacher apprenticeship program to address education staffing issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A new state program aims to tackle Colorado's education staffing crisis.

In response to teacher shortages in districts across the state, the Colorado Department of Education has created the Teacher Degree Apprenticeship Program.

This apprenticeship program will allow students to earn their bachelor's degree and earn their teaching license at the same time.

Christina Gillette Randle has been an elementary school teacher for 19 years and said she knows people who will benefit from this new apprenticeship program.

"Military wives, where because the husbands were moving they didn't have the opportunity to pursue a degree anywhere. And so I think for people like that, it is a phenomenal opportunity to be present in the schools while also doing some online coursework," said Gillette Randle.

The state program will pair a teacher with a student and the student will earn hours and have more hands-on experience in the classroom, making it an easier transition into their career after graduation. The District 11 Teachers Union said with dozens of teacher positions open, this program could help fill the gap.

"When you look at 80 to 100 teachers, they're not all elementary but if we were looking at elementary 20 to 25 students per classroom. So we're looking at many, many, many students that still need to be educated, so then they end up going into other classrooms," Joe Schoot, Colorado Springs Education Association President. "Allows the whole process to speed up and gives people a better idea sooner, whether or not the career is right for them."

The apprenticeship program will officially be up and running for next fall.