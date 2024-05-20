Hunter Biden tries again to delay gun trial two weeks before start date

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Hunter Biden is once again trying to delay his fast-approaching trial on felony gun charges, which is scheduled to begin in two weeks.

The president’s son has already tried – and failed – to postpone the proceedings, which are expected to kick off June 3 at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

His lawyers on Monday asked a federal appeals court to rehear his bid to throw out the indictment. A three-judge panel unanimously rejected his appeal earlier this month, but he’s now asking for the full 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals to review the case.

Biden’s legal team also asked the 3rd Circuit to immediately and indefinitely pause any trial proceedings while they consider his new appeal petitions.

“There is no urgency in having an immediate trial of Robert Hunter Biden, but the district court is pressing forward with a June 3, 2024 trial and imposing all the pretrial burdens that come with that,” Biden’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

The special counsel prosecutors who charged Biden claim he illegally purchased and possessed a revolver in 2018, which allegedly violated federal law because he was using illicit drugs at the time. He has pleaded not guilty to all three felony counts. He is also challenging the constitutionality of the gun statute at the heart of the case, and has alleged that the charges were politically motivated.

In addition to the gun case, Biden is facing a federal tax indictment in California. He is also pursuing appeals in that case and trying to delay that trial, which is scheduled to begin in late June after the expected conclusion of the gun trial.

Special counsel David Weiss filed both cases against President Joe Biden’s son – the first-ever criminal prosecutions against the child of the sitting US president. Weiss was previously the Trump-appointed US attorney in Delaware, but was elevated to special counsel status last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee.

