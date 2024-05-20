Family members fly to Colorado Springs to thank Navy Junior ROTC cadets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Friday, family members of the first American to die fighting in World War II visited Colorado Springs. They came to thank Navy Junior ROTC cadets for keeping their loved one's memory alive.

It's been a moment 9 years in the making. Dave Griffin is the grandson of Daniel Griffin, his family flew from all over the country to thank the high school cadets.

"They go and put wreaths on his grave. They go and put flags on his grave and they really bring back the remembrance of him which to a family is huge," said Griffin.

In the fall of 2015, Captain Greg Thomas received a package from Army Veteran William Thomas that was filled with information about Griffin. He is considered to be the first officer to die in the Pearl Harbor Attack.

"I went and found his grave at the cemetery and so now three times a year we honor Daniel Griffin, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and also during Christmas for Wreaths Across America," said Capt. Thomas.

For many of the cadets, this day was something they'll always remember.

"I mean I was honored to shake those peoples' hands and meet them, to hear their story and meet their family, that was brought together from this, it was awesome," said cadet Wesley Woods.

Griffin's family wants to work with the community to find ways they can continue to honor him.