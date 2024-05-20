Auburn running back Brian Battie on ventilator after weekend shooting in Florida, coach says

Auburn running back Brian Battie has been hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sarasota, Florida, where his brother was killed and three others injured. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office said Tommie Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others, who weren’t named, were taken to hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze updated Brian Battie’s condition in a social media post, saying Battie was still on a ventilator.

By The Associated Press

