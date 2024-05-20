Skip to Content
Airport Road on the west side of South Academy Blvd. to remain closed through the summer

Published 5:18 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) – Starting Monday, May 20th, Airport Road, west of South Academy Boulevard, will be closed through the summer.

The construction update comes from officials with the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project Team. 

Eastbound and westbound Airport Road will be fully closed as crews complete various underground utility and intersection improvements. 

Drivers are advised to detour north to Pikes Peak Avenue using Chelton Road and South Academy, for west and eastbound access. 

Drivers along Academy Boulevard should detour for West Airport Road, by traveling west on Pikes Peak Avenue, then head south on Chelton Road to Airport Road. 

Officials say businesses will remain open and accessible throughout the closure, but drivers should still expect delays and use alternative routes.

South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project

