Urgent search continues for missing 3-year-old with special needs in Otero County

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a child who has been missing for over 24 hours now.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Amari Galan walked away from his home in the 900 block of Washington Street in Rocky Ford, Colorado.

The Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) says Amari has special needs (autism) and was wearing only a diaper at the time of his disappearance.

The CBI describes Amari as a Hispanic boy with black hair, brown eyes, 3-feet tall, and 30 pounds.

Multiple first responders searched throughout Saturday/night and into Sunday morning, but were unable to locate the 3-year-old, according to the Otero County Sheriff's Department.

RFPD says they are back in the area today, searching on foot and using drones and K-9s. The public is asked to stay away from ditch banks so law enforcement can continue their search.

Anyone with information regarding Amari's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344 immediately.