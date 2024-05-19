Robbers made off with “several million euros” of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million” dollars’ worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston. Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor’s office did so on Sunday. It said the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people. It said they “forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler” and stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch with a long-barreled firearm.

