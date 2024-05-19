Missing 3-year-old boy from Rocky Ford found dead in a canal

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has shared the sad news that the body of a 3-year-old boy previously missing in Rocky Ford has been found in a canal near his family home.

The search for Amari Galan began at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, the CBI said Galan walked away from his home in the 900 block of Washington Street in Rocky Ford, Colorado. Galan was reported to be a child with special needs, who left his residence on foot wearing only a diaper.

Investigators from law enforcement multiple agencies conducted a joint search that focused on the Catlin canal that runs directly behind the child's home. Search and Rescue personnel searching the banks of the canal by foot, found a body several miles downstream in the canal around 5 P.M. Sunday evening.

Otero County Coroner Robert Fowler arrived on scene and a positive identification was confirmed with the boy's family. Law enforcement wishes to share its condolences with the family of Amari Galan.