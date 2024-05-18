State Track Finals
Featured champions:
Bethany Michalak - Air Academy
Heidi Nielsen - TCA
Roxy Unruh - Cheyenne Wells
Holly McDaniel - Sanford
Featured champions:
Bethany Michalak - Air Academy
Heidi Nielsen - TCA
Roxy Unruh - Cheyenne Wells
Holly McDaniel - Sanford
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.