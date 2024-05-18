Climate activists glue themselves at Munich airport to protest pollution caused by flying
BERLIN (AP) — German officials and local media say authorities closed down Munich airport temporarily after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways. The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting flying, the most polluting form of transportation, said the German news agency dpa on Saturday. Police have detained the six. Last Generation posted on social media platform X, accusing the German government of “downplaying” the negative effects of flying on the environment. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser slammed the protests and called for them to end.