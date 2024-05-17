Water Fest continues to educate kids in Colorado Spring about water conservation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday, hundreds of students from four different school districts across Colorado Springs gathered at UCCS to learn about water conservation. The annual event helps kids understand and acknowledge the importance of water in our world.

It's an annual activity meant to help kids better understand the world around them.

"It's a really important because it allows these students who are the next generation of land stewards to really see water in action. And so it's, I think, important, but also fun for them to see it firsthand, for them to interact with different types of water and different activities," Jerry Cordova with the City of Colorado Springs said.

Thursday's field day gave kids the opportunity to participate in 26 STEM stations. This means kids got to learn about, science, technology, engineering, and math.

"Water is one of these life essentials, things we have to have. So we do feel that getting them exposed to this at a young age like this will make them understand water and be better at water conservation in this year and especially into the future. So you want to get children, you want to get them educated early," said Travis Steele, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.

One activity that was a huge hit was the water pipe task which had kids assemble a water pipeline and make sure there were no leaks once the water was turned on.

"It's really fun seeing them getting to learn some of the things that help them understand how water comes from these high mountains down to their faucets we're the first ones to use our water," said Steele.

Kids also got to hold real-life creek fish and learn why it's important to keep our lake water and streams clean for those little creatures.

"I would say today what we would like to see is the take-home message that water is important, that it's a precious resource, it's a limited supply. And so it's really important that we be good land stewards," said Cordova.

The goal for Water Fest next year is to get at least 900 students to attend and continue increasing that number every year.