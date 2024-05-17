USAFA 2024 graduation tickets available next Wednesday

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KRDO) - Tickets to the 2024 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation will be available next Wednesday.

According to the Academy, the 3,000 free tickets will become available at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. The graduation ceremony is open to ticket-holding members of the public for in-person attendance.

Tickets will be available at the following locations:

The Visit Colorado Springs office - 515 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Visitor Center - 166 Second St., Monument

A maximum of four tickets are available to each adult on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets cannot

be mailed and there is no will-call at the stadium. Lost tickets cannot be replaced. In the event

graduation ceremonies relocate indoors for any reason, these publicly-held tickets will not be

honored, according to the Academy.

The graduation ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. on May 30 at Falcon Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Due to increased security and traffic deviations, the Academy highly suggests attendees arrive early.. Stadium entry will not be permitted after the ceremony begins.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed online.

Additional information can be found here: https://www.usafa.edu/about/traditions/graduation/