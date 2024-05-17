Skip to Content
News

Two killed and one injured in east Colorado Springs apartment shooting

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 2:20 AM
Published 1:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Stone Canyon Apartments located at 240 N Murray Blvd.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers got to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, and confirm a total of 3 people were shot.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at the hospital. A third person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, as Colorado Springs Police work to sort out the scene.

Article Topic Follows: News
breaking news
local
news
top story

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content