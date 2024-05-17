Stars center Roope Hintz out for Game 6 with upper-body injury; Avs without center Yakov Trenin

DENVER (AP) — The Dallas Stars will be without center Roope Hintz for a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Hintz will miss Game 6 of their second-round series with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Stars can advance to the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row with a win. Hintz left Monday’s 5-1 victory at Colorado after blocking a shot in the first period. Earlier in the game, he went down hard when he was cross-checked by Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado will be without center Yakov Trenin because of an upper-body injury.

