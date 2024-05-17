Skip to Content
News

Stars center Roope Hintz out for Game 6 with upper-body injury; Avs without center Yakov Trenin

MGN
By
Published 12:40 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Dallas Stars will be without center Roope Hintz for a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Hintz will miss Game 6 of their second-round series with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Stars can advance to the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row with a win. Hintz left Monday’s 5-1 victory at Colorado after blocking a shot in the first period. Earlier in the game, he went down hard when he was cross-checked by Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado will be without center Yakov Trenin because of an upper-body injury.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content