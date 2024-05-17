Gun owners won’t be able to stow their guns without locking box, mechanism

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 24-1348 on May 16. The new law will change the way gun owners can stow a handgun or rifle in an unattended vehicle come January 1st.

Enforceable by a $500 fine, gun owners will have to stow handguns in a hard-sided box in an inconspicuous area and store rifles out of sight either in a locked trunk or in a hard or soft-sided container with a locking mechanism installed on the rifle.

Steven Kinder, the general manager of Spartan Defense Armory and Training, already instructs gun owners to not store their weapons in a car, though he recommends a locked box for safe stowage either in the home or vehicle if needed.

"Leaving a gun in the car is not a safe practice at all. Whether or not it's secured ... doesn't matter. It's as secure as it is. Your car can get stolen and your gun is gone," Kinder said.

Boxes like the ones required by the bill can cost anywhere from $60 to $500. The law also mandates that the gun can be in an enclosed space like a center console, as long as it is locked.

Exceptions to the rule are for ranchers on their property, antique firearms, peace officers, certain lawful hunting activities and for those who live in regular or recreational vehicles, among others.

Still, Kinder said, while it's a good idea to be conscious of where your gun is placed, he's not a fan of the government mandating it.

"It hink it's a good idea to keep your guns locked up. I don't like the idea that the government is coming in and telling us that we have to, and trying to enforce it," Kinder says.