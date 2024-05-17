Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell working from home after testing positive for COVID-19

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Powell tested positive late Thursday. A spokesperson said Powell is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and he is staying away from others and working at home. Powell was a participant in a panel discussion in Amsterdam on Tuesday, where he said that the central bank is unlikely to raise its key interest rate in response to signs of stubborn inflation and underscored his view that price increases would soon start to cool again. Powell, who was to deliver commencement remarks to Georgetown University Law Center in person, now plans to deliver his remarks via a prerecorded video,

