Warren Buffett finally reveals the mysterious company he’s invested billions of dollars in

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — The mystery is over: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a major stake in the insurance company Chubb, finally revealing the investment he has kept under wraps since last year.

Berkshire revealed it acquired nearly 26 million shares of Chubb in a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing of the company’s first quarter investments. That translates to a value of approximately $6.7 billion.

Buffett’s company had shielded the position from public knowledge as it was building the stake, requesting “confidential treatment” from the SEC in previous filings.

Chubb, an insurance business that operates in 54 countries, made headlines in March after the company underwrote President Donald Trump’s nearly $92 million appeal bond in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit.

Buffett, Berkshire’s CEO famous for his investing prowess, has amassed a sizable following of investors who mimic his portfolio moves. Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Chubb is no exception. Chubb’s stock jumped by more than 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Buffett’s bet on Chubb is familiar territory: insurance companies Geico, National Indemnity and General Re are all subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway.

The investment in Chubb underscores Berkshire Hathaway’s investment strategy over the past several months. It has seemingly doubled down on financial companies like Ally Financial, American Express and Bank of America while trimming its investments in consumer products.

In February, Berkshire disclosed that it sold off 10 million shares of Apple in the first three months of the year, though Apple remains Berkshire’s largest investment. Berkshire also sold 80 million shares of printer company HP in the fourth quarter of 2023, reducing its holdings by 78%.

– CNN’s Nicole Goodkind contributed to reporting.

