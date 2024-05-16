Memorial honors 14 fallen law enforcement officers

By Julie Parr

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — Families of fallen Arkansas law enforcement officers took time Monday to reflect as their loved ones were honored with a Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Officer and Texarkana, Ark., Police Department held a memorial ceremony for 14 local officers who died in the line of duty.

“Each flag dedicated to this memorial represents a loss of life, a family shattered, and a community forever changes,” said Officer Kristen Schultz, TAPD public information officer.

The law enforcement agencies held a joint ceremony which included a roll call of the fallen, special music by the Genoa High School band, and the dedication of flowers and memorial stones to be placed at each agency.

A large crowd of officers, community members, and families of fallen officers filled the courtroom at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty years ago, Teresa Reed’s uncle Deputy Charles E. Barnes Sr. was killed in the line of duty. He was shot and killed while stopping to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the road near Highway 196.

“We love my uncle. He was really special. His son was 16 when this happened, such as crucial part of a child’s life, and he was an only child. His dad just worshipped him, as he did his dad,” said Reed.

Barnes had served with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for two years and as a reserve deputy for 8 years.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there’s been 59 officers killed in the line of duty this year, including 21 lost to gunfire.

